Taylor Swift makes Billboard history with 70 weeks at No.1 on Artist 100 chart

Taylor Swift continues her chart dominance as she spends a record-extending 70th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. Swift's nine albums are currently charting on the Billboard 200 and three songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

On the Billboard 200, Swift's latest album, "Midnights," holds strong at No. 4 with 60,000 equivalent album units. In addition, her previous albums, such as "Lover," "Folklore," "1989," "Reputation," and re-recorded versions of "Red" and "Fearless," maintain their presence on the chart.

Notably, Swift's album "Speak Now" experienced a resurgence, rising from 42 to 39, ahead of the release of its re-recorded version, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," set to be released on July 7.

On the Hot 100, Swift has three songs making an impact. Her current single from "Midnights," titled "Karma," featuring Ice Spice, climbs from 9 to 7. Her previous hit, "Anti-Hero," holds steady at No. 12. Additionally, her promoted single, "Cruel Summer," surged from 39 to 18, surpassing its original peak position and becoming Swift's 69th career top 20 hit.

"Cruel Summer" is the top Sales Gainer on the Hot 100, rising from 32 to 10 on Digital Song Sales and becoming Swift's 84th top 10 hit.