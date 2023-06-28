Kourtney Kardashian longing to spend more time with Travis Barker during pregnancy

File Footage

Kourtney Kardashian wants to accompany her husband Travis Barker on his tour; however, her pregnancy is making it impossible.

The reality TV star cannot travel much due to her pregnancy but she makes sure to talk to the Blink-182 drummer via text messages or FaceTime.

“Kourtney would love to be on the road the entire time Travis is touring but being several months pregnant, that’s just not realistic,” an insider spilt to Us Weekly.

“So when he’s away and they’re not able to be together, they text and FaceTime constantly,” the insider said before sharing that the musician also calls Kardashian “all the time” while he’s on the road with his band.

Barker will be on the world tour for much of the next year with intermittent breaks which means Kardashian will have to spend most of her time being pregnant away from her husband.

However, the Poosh founder is not alone as she has her family with her and her kids, she Reign, Penelope, and Mason, with ex Scott Disick

“He comes home whenever he has a break, and she still plans on attending some of their shows when she can. But Kourtney is making sure she takes really good care of herself, so she’s playing it safe,” the source shared of Barker.

“And even though he’s not always by her side, she has plenty of support from her family, and especially her kids. They’ve all been surrounding her night and day for anything she may need. It’s a really special time in Kourtney and Travis’s life, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic.”

Kardashian sent the internet into meltdown after she made the pregnancy announcement during Barker’s Blink-182's Los Angeles show.

She disclosed the news to her lover by holding a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant" – a re-creation of a moment from Blink's All The Small Things video.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source said, "Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams.”

“Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle,” the insider added of the loved up duo.

“They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families,” the source revealed.



