Phoebe Waller-Bridge says she ‘really, really fancies’ beau Martin McDonagh





Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for her role in Fleabag, appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair's July issue on Tuesday and lauded her boyfriend, the director Martin McDonagh, calling him a "genius."

The 37-year-old actress revealed that she has been in a relationship with McDonagh, who is 53, since 2018 and finds him extremely appealing.

In a rare interview about her private life, Waller-Bridge shared insights into their partnership and whether they read each other's work.

Talking about their work, she said: “We don't really share anything beforehand” due to fears of being criticized for certain points.

She continued: “And also, I just really, really fancy him. So if you show someone something, and you fancy them, it can become this blur.”

The actress had been an admirer of McDonagh's work long before they met, and she expressed her desire to impress him with her own career as well.

Phoebe added: “It's really useful being with someone who I think is a genius, it just ups your game.”

“I would always have wanted Martin McDonagh to think of my work as good, whether I was with him or not. I find out now, either way!”

Phoebe looked gorgeous in the photoshoot that accompanied the article, where she was seen wearing a denim bralette and a white shirt.

In another picture, she posed in a flower garden wearing an elegant grey strapless dress and a bold red lip.

Phoebe and Martin are known as a Hollywood power couple, both having achieved critical acclaim in their respective careers.