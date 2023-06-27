Kendra Wilkinson opens up on post-divorce depression, work struggles

Kendra Wilkinson, the star of Kendra Sells Hollywood, recently spoke out about the traumatic experience she underwent following her divorce from her ex-husband Hank Baskett.

Her divorce came in parallel with the end of her decade-long run reality show Kendra on Top.

“The ending of my reality show combined with divorce, triggered my depression,” Wilkinson said in the latest episode of Podcast One’s On Display with Melissa Gorga.

She explained that everything was happening at a fast pace.

“Suddenly, my divorce happened. I lost the TV show I had every year. I was left with no marriage, no TV show, and had to move into a little house.”

"I didn’t know what was happening and to recover from all that, I had to do some intense healing.” Wilkinson added.

Wilkinson was married to Basket for almost ten years, and they finalized their divorce in 2019.

The couple shared two children, 13-year-old Hank IV and 9-year-old Alijah Mary.

Kendra returned to television after some ‘intense healing’ in 2021 with her new real estate show Kendra Sells Hollywood, reports People.

She recalls tough times saying, “I had nobody to pay bills. I didn’t know what I was going to do for a living”, adding, “It was so tough.”

Wilkinson expressed her satisfaction over her relationship with ex-husband Baskett, declaring themselves as ‘great-co-parents.’

Kendra’s real estate show is streaming on Max.