Princess Diana's dance partner had to meet certain criteria, claims new book

Those who wanted to dance with Prince William and Prince Harry's beloved mother Princess Diana had to meet certain criteria which included being taller than her.

The former Princess of Wales had three specific criteria those she danced with had to meet, a new book has claimed.

The late Princess, who was 5ft10 inches tall, wanted her dance partners to be at least six feet one inch tall, the former editor of People magazine has claimed.

To become Diana's dance partner, they also had to be married and be “good dancers”, Landon Jones has claimed.

The 80-year-old author of the new book "Celebrity Nation", who was in Diana's pals list, said he did not get to dance with her herself as he did not meet all the criteria on her list.

The former editor was being interviewed on the latest episode of the To Di For Daily podcast by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield about his new book where he discusses the likes of King Charles III's first wife.

Speaking on the episode released this week, Schofield, recounted Diana’s three rules. She said: "You had to be married, you had to be a good dancer, and you had to be taller than six foot one."

John Travolta Reminisces on his Famous Dance with Princess Diana

Actor John Travolta recently revealed that it was the First Lady who suggested he ask the Princess of Wales to dance during her famed White House visit.

In a clip from "In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales, shared by People, Travolta remembers getting invited to the White House in 1985 to meet Diana.

He noted that he "went with a very humble attitude" to the dinner because he felt he "was an extra in a room of very important people." However, as the evening progressed, the First Lady approached the Grease actor with a special request.

"About 10 o'clock at night, Nancy Reagan tapped on my shoulder and said, 'The princess, her fantasy is to dance with you. Would you like to dance with her tonight?'" he recalled. "And I said, 'Well of course.'"

The First Lady then told Travolta that she would escort him to Diana at midnight, when he should ask her to dance.