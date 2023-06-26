John Goodman expresses sympathy for Roseanne Barr amid Twitter fallout and show cancellation

John Goodman expressed his unwavering support for Roseanne Barr after she was fired from the Roseanne reboot, stating that he has no regrets about speaking up for her.

In 2018, the show faced swift cancellation due to Barr's racist tweet, where she compared Valerie Jarrett, a Black aide to former President Barack Obama, to an ape.

Goodman, who portrayed the family patriarch Dan in the reboot, spoke with Variety at the Monte Carlo Television Festival and confirmed his unwavering stance, stating that he does not regret declaring Barr as "not a racist."

Reflecting on the events surrounding the show's cancellation, Goodman recalled attending a junket where they screened the pilot and conducted interviews. However, instead of a constructive discussion, the atmosphere turned hostile, with attacks directed at Barr.

“No. At the time I remember going to some kind of junket where they saw the pilot, and then the interviews, and it just turned into attack. And that made me very uncomfortable with them just attacking Roseanne," shared Goodman.

Expressing empathy towards Barr, Goodman said, “Yeah, I felt bad for her. I just feel terrible about the whole thing. You know, we had a great time. And I love her. She’s just her own person.”