Princess Anne launched 'looks' at husband in attempt to 'intimidation'

Princess Anne caused ex-husband, Captain Mark Phillips, in an uneasy position.

The former couple sat down for a confessional one to one in 1983 where they were asked several questions about their rumoured divorce.The couple is parents to Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.

While the Princess Royal maintained her calm and composure, her body language towards Phillips caused great tension.

Body language expert Judi James notes tells Express.co.uk: "Anne is at her haughty best in this interview, using some intimidating techniques like her head tilt, raised chin and one arched brow to try to keep regal control during this interview.

"Her powerful presence is illustrated in the way that Michael Parkinson even seems to drop his Yorkshire accent to adopt something sounding deferentially upper class.

"He asks about rumours about their marriage though and some of Anne’s composure and all of Mark’s composure crumbles.

"Mark looks down at his hands in an even stronger cut-off ritual and he begins to grin nervously. Both try to maintain their composure but their hands provide tell-tale cues of nervous leakage.

Princess Royal made her ex-husband appear more "nervous" due to her "looks" in his direction.

Judi explained: "Anne looks at Mark as though either wanting to read his response or to embarrass him by throwing the question in his direction. The eye contact makes him burst out in explosive laughter, making it look as though he is nervous of her.

"Her comment ‘What are you doing here?’ prompts an awkward joke about leaving by ‘different doors’ but there is no actual denial.

"Anne actually performs a political swerve by talking about ‘gossip going on for years’ but when Mark starts to talk she looks down in another cut-off."