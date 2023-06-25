KJ Apa, the lead of the Netflix’s dark teen show, Riverdale, shared some sweet moments as the show nears its end.



The first half of the seventh and final season has been released on the streaming giant, whereas the cast is filming the final moments of the show. The series, which first premiered on January 26, 2017, carried on for seven years, with its final episode slated for release in August.



The show stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz and Casey Cott as Kevin Keller amongst others.

The show explored the characters at the centre of the iconic Archie Comics. Following a murder, the main group of friends came together to uncover the dark secrets that exist within their town.

‘Riverdale’ star KJ Apa glimpses into final minutes of filming the Netflix show

In an Instagram post shared by the show’s lead on Sunday, June 25th, 2023, Apa posed with Reinhart, while captioning, “last 10 minutes on this set. @lilireinhart.”

In the comments, Morgan responded by writing, “Crying.”

In the selfie, the two posed smiling while in costume, seeming slightly emotional. Meanwhile, many fans flooded the comment section with “Barchie Endgame” predicting the two characters would be canon in the finale.



Whereas, Reinhart shared a video of her girl squad from the show, including, Morgan, Petsch and Mendes, all in character, wiping their tears, seemingly emotional over their final moments of the show.

Previously Apa, shared in an interview with Us Weekly about saying goodbye to the show, “It’s exciting and it’s sad, you know, ’cause we’ve created so many memories on this show. I’ve got a kid now. I’ve been through so much over the last six years and I know everyone else has. Yeah, a lot of growing up in the last six years.”