Pakistani gang's unique fraud tricks citizens

Gangs of criminals in Pakistan's Gujranwala have come up with a new way to trick citizens rendering them looted without any clue.
The criminals have used a new fraudulent strategy to plunder money in which they pretend to act like courier service representatives and bring gifts for citizens to their doorstep.
Then they resort to taking their thumb impression on the receiving document and using it to withdraw money from the citizens' account.
In this regard, the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cybercrime Wing (CCW) in the city has arrested a four-member gang which also includes a bank manager. The gang has, so far, emptied the bank accounts of hundreds of citizens.
The leader of the group, Jalilur Rehman, has been arrested from Faisalabad, while the police registered five cases against the suspects. More cases will also be registered after receiving complaints from the affected citizens.
Regarding the gang's modus operandi, the FIA investigation officer said that the criminals would bring gifts to citizens by pretending to be fake representatives of a courier service and then seek their thumbprints on the receiving paper.
According to the investigating officer, the criminals copied the thumbprint of the bank-account holders on silicon and would also use these to get a duplicate SIM card in their name.
The investigating officer added that all the information to log into the account through the customers' digital mobile phone application was already available to the gangs through the bank manager.
