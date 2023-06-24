K-pop group Fifty Fifty’s company explains lack of promotions

ATTRAKT released a statement explaining the situation as well as their legal battles with third parties

The agency behind the K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty has given an explanation behind why the group is not being promoted while they see global success. Their fame skyrocketed after the major success of their hit song Cupid.

ATTRAKT released a statement on June 23rd explaining the situation as well as their legal battles with third parties.

“Hello, ATTRAKT would like to inform you all.

First, we want to express our infinite gratitude to domestic and overseas fans who have sent their generous support to our agency artists for the past few months.

We are well aware that there are many fans who are worried and curious about why our agency artist is not promoting during a time they should be busily promoting. To be honest, one member developed medical symptoms so we discussed with the member and their family, and with the consent of both parties, she began treatment as directed by the doctor and underwent surgery on May 2. Following the doctor’s diagnosis that she would need over a month, and potentially two months for recovery, we halted the artists’ promotions and with our judgement that health is most important, we gave the other members a break too.

During this period, we significantly expanded and improved our system and have been fully prepared to better support our artists. Rather than focus on immediate interests, it is our basic course to pursue our artists’ long-term growth and development.

However, in the midst of our diligent preparations, we identified external influences approaching our agency artists and enticing them to violate their exclusive contracts with us. Through slanderous accusations against us and glorified flattery about themselves, these external influences are committing an illegal act of inducing our agency artists to make the wrong decision to ignore their valid exclusive contracts and sign contracts with them."