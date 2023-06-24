Grammys boss rules out awards for 'complete AI' made songs

However, AI-generated tracks can make an entry in the contest

AI songs are quickly carving up their space in the music world, leaving artists and awards, especially Grammys, in a quandary.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Recording Academy President Harvey Mason Jr. explained the prestige award show's stance on AI use.

"We are going to allow AI music and material and compositions and performances to be submitted, but we will not be awarding a Grammy to AI. I mean, that seems almost like you shouldn't even have to explain it because if you're awarding a Grammy to AI, I would be uncomfortable or even curious to know who we're going to give the Grammy too.

The CEO emphasized for the award qualification; human involvement must be mandatory.

"The human portion that is being considered for a Grammy or for a nomination has to be, they call it more than "de minimis." It has to be a meaningful human participation, human contribution for it to be considered."