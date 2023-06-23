K-pop idol Taeyeon’s company gives update on her legal case

The lawsuit was concerning action taken against malicious comments made about the singer

Taeyeon from the K-pop group Girls Generation’s agency SM Entertainment has shared an update on the legal case made on her behalf. The lawsuit was concerning action taken against malicious comments made about the singer.

SM Entertainment released a statement on June 22nd which outlined their case and revealed how their investigation into the comments is going.

“This is the ‘KWANGYA 119’ center.

SM Entertainment has been continuously filing complaints by collecting data on malicious posts and comments, and defamatory posts that insult character being spread indiscriminately on various online communities, social media, and portal sites regarding our agency artist. Among those, we would like to share the progress of complaints filed regarding artist Taeyeon.

Currently, regarding the complaints filed, the police have identified six people, with four being investigated and two being sent to prosecution. In addition to this, several other complaints are under investigation and we are waiting for them to progress.

We will continue to update on the final disposition results of the case forwarded to prosecution as well as additional investigation details.

In the future too, in addition to these complaints on behalf of Taeyeon, we will actively monitor and take legal action for the protection of our agency artists, and continue to take strong legal measures against these various illegal acts.

Thank you.”