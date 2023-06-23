Vernon from K-pop group Seventeen is Kenzo’s 1st global ambassador

It is reported that his first appearance for the brand will be at their 2023 co-ed fashion show on June 23rd

Vernon from the K-pop group Seventeen is now the first-ever global ambassador of the French luxury fashion house Kenzo. They made the statement announcing the news on June 23rd with their artistic director Nigo adding:

“I’m pleased and grateful to welcome Vernon into the Kenzo family.”

The idol will be the face of several of their advertising campaigns for clothing items and sneakers, according to Women’s Wear Daily. It is also reported that his first appearance for the brand will be at their 2023 co-ed fashion show on June 23rd during the Fashion Week for Men in Paris.

When explaining why it is they chose Vernon to represent their brand, they stated: “[Vernon’s] exceptional command of vocal range, tone, and visual versatility quickly helped him garner global recognition and reputation.”

Meanwhile, Vernon commented on the partnership saying: “I feel honoured and fortunate to be Kenzo’s global ambassador. I’m excited to explore the synergy this partnership will introduce and look forward to showcasing a new side of me to fans around the world.”

The idol has also been busy promoting his group’s latest comeback FML which has been hugely successful.