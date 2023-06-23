Arctic Monkeys to go ahead with Glastonbury show after laryngitis scare

One of the organizers Emily Eavis has confirmed that despite frontman Alex Turner contracting laryngitis, the Arctic Monkeys' scheduled performance at Glastonbury will proceed as planned.

There were concerns about the band's ability to perform after they canceled a concert in Dublin earlier in the week.

However, Eavis assured BBC Radio 2 that Turner is doing fine and the band will be on stage. Speculation among fans grew when the band's trucks were seen parked behind the Pyramid Stage.

This will be the Arctic Monkeys' third time headlining Glastonbury, having previously done so in 2007 and 2013. Drummer Matt Helders expressed hope that the nerves would ease with each subsequent performance.

Prior to Turner falling ill, Helders mentioned that the band was the most prepared they had ever been for the festival, being in the midst of a tour and firing on all cylinders.

Earlier, Arctic Monkeys cancelled their concert in Dublin at Marlay Park due to Alex Turner's acute laryngitis.

The band expressed their apologies for the disappointment caused to their Irish fans on social media and assured that full refunds will be provided by Ticketmaster.

“We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys’ show at Marley Park in Dublin Tomorrow,” they shared.

“Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans. Full refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser’s account by Ticketmaster within the next six working days.