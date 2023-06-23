Poster teases Billy Joel appearance at Elton John's Glastonbury gig

A poster has appeared at Glastonbury Festival hinting at a special guest appearance by Billy Joel during Elton John's headline show on June 25th.

This performance marks the final date of Elton John's farewell tour, which began in 2018.

David Furnish, Elton's husband, confirmed that there would be four special guest collaborators during the concert but did not disclose any names. The poster near the Williams Green area of the festival site suggests a cameo by Billy Joel, who had previously toured with Elton John on co-headline tours.

Joel is also scheduled to perform in the UK on July 7th at BST Hyde Park, which could mean he is already in the country for the concert.

Elton John, in an interview with BBC Radio 2, expressed his excitement for the Glastonbury set and explained that he had never played the festival before due to his preference for smaller crowds.

“It’s too many people for me,” he said about festivals. “I don’t like crowds. I have played festivals and I’ve really enjoyed them. But of course, Glastonbury is the crème de la crème.”

“To be honest with you, it’s the first time I’ve been asked to play it, I haven’t turned it down before. But it’s just come at the right time. I’m a great believer in serendipity and fate and this is the most wonderful way to sign off in England and Great Britain.”

