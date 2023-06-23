Mod Sun teases new music after Avril Lavigne breakup: ‘From strangers to lovers’

Mod Sun is seemingly ready to open up about his split from Avril Lavigne.

The singer announced the news with a snippet of his new music video that featured the lyrics, “I remember loving you before we ever met / Saw you on a TV then I met you through a friend. Then I started talking to you on the internet / Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again.”

He even captioned the post with the words, ““From strangers to lovers to strangers again… 20k pre saves + I’ll release it.”

This has come shortly after it was announced that Lavigne and Sun called it quits after having the ‘proposal of the lifetime’.

After the initial announcement the duo even turned to People magazine and said, “It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment.”