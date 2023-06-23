CJP-led SC bench takes up petitions against civilians' military trials

CJP Umar Ata Bandial reconstituted the bench to hear the pleas challenging military trials of civilians after Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood objected to the 9-member Supreme Court bench. — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: A seven-member bench of the Supreme Court on Friday resumed hearing constitutional pleas against the trials of civilians in military courts in the wake of the May 9 violent protests.

The government had decided to try civilians in military courts after enraged protesters belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vandalised army installations following the arrest of their party chief.

The petitions, separately filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, former chief justice Jawwad S Khawaja, legal expert Aitzaz Ahsan, and Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (Piler) Executive Director Karamat Ali, have requested the apex court to declare the military trials unconstitutional.

A nine-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial had taken up the pleas on Thursday. However, the bench was dissolved after two members, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Tariq Masood, object to it.

Taking an exception to the bench's formation, Justice Isa said he "did not consider the nine-member bench a bench", with Justice Masood backing him.

Justice Isa stressed that the court should first issue a verdict on the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, 2023, and then constitute new benches.

CJP Bandial had said as the two senior judges had raised questions over the bench, the stay order on the law might be lifted.

The hearing was then resumed by a seven-member bench, — comprising CJP Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi.

The chief justice, before adjourning the hearing said that the top court would "quickly" wrap up the case and asked the government to provide complete details of the arrests made after the May 9 mayhem.

Today's hearing

At the outset of the hearing, petitioner Karamat Ali’s lawyer — Faisal Siddiqui — took to the rostrum and maintained that he had submitted a written statement.

"My petition is different from others. I have not challenged the Army Act and I do not contend that the civilians cannot be tried in military courts," the counsel stated.

He said that the military trials of civilians had taken place earlier as well.

At this, Justice Shah inquired why hadn't he challenged the Army Act.

Responding to the query, he said that the trial of "favourite persons" or specific civilians under military laws was wrong and unconstitutional.

The counsel stated that he did not say that any clause of the Army Act was illegal, adding that a verdict against military courts in 1998 did not bring the Army Act under question.

At this, Justice Ayesha asked what principles had been set regarding the Army Act in other cases and what was the basis on which the civilians were being tried under the said law.

Meanwhile, Justice Shah observed that a trial is conducted under the Army Act and Official Secrets Act when it comes to national security.

The judge then told the lawyer to give arguments on the law if he hadn't challenged the Army Act.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.