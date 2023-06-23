Khloe Kardashian admits her son is 'really struggling' after birth

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her son's struggles as an infant.

The reality TV star in the recent episode of The Kardashians revealed her son Tatum is struggling with digestive problems

Speaking to her mother Kris Jenner, the Good American founder said: "He's good. He's not lactose intolerant but he's not able to keep anything down," Khloe noted before adding Tatum was "really struggling."

"When he was at my house it was coming up, and I said, 'This is exactly what Kourtney did when she was a baby.' And I had to change her formula three times because I didn't nurse Kourtney."

"That's the problem," Kardashian joked. "That's where this all stems from."

"We don't need to talk about who was breastfed and who wasn't and make me feel like I was a terrible mom," Jenner said. "In those days, you didn't just whip your boob out and feed somebody at a restaurant, so you live and you learn."

Elsewhere, Khloe also spoke about her struggles with welcoming a baby via surrogate.

She told Kris: "The first couple months are really wild," adding, "he sleeps until 4 a.m. every night right now and that's just a godsend because the beginning is really crazy."

"You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, because no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is," Khloe later told the cameras.