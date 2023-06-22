Bizarrap teams up with Rauw Alejandro for "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 56"





Bizarrap has released his latest collaboration, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 56," featuring Rauw Alejandro.



Just three weeks after their previous release, Bizarrap teamed up with the Argentine hitmaker Alejandro.



In an Instagram story, Bizarrap expressed his joy in finally releasing music together with Alejandro. The track was announced through a short video where Bizarrap surprises a group of fans in a booth in Madrid, Spain, playing the song for the first time.

“What a joy it gives me to finally release music together my brother,” He wrote on Instagram.



The catchy techno track, titled "Rauw Alejandro: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 56," was filmed in Bizarrap's blue-hued recording studio. In the song, Alejandro sings about two single individuals who desire each other. The sensual chorus includes lyrics such as "I'm alone and you're alone, you want to taste me and I want to eat you all." At the end of the track, they hint at another collaborative effort titled "Rauw Alejandro x Bizarrap, 'Baby Hello'," set to release on June 23.

This new session follows the success of Bizarrap and Peso's heartbreak corrido, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 5 on the Hot Latin Songs chart.



Bizarrap's previous collaboration with Shakira, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," also achieved significant success, earning Bizarrap his first No. 1 hit and reaching No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.





