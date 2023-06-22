Katrina Kaif's upcoming Ali Abbas Zafar film 'Super Soldier' delays: Here's why

Katrina Kaif previously worked with Ali Abbas Zafar in 'Tiger Zinda Hai'

Katrina Kaif's upcoming film with director Ali Abbas Zafar was delayed; the latter has shared details about the action film Super Soldier.

Ali revealed that work on Super Soldier is still in progress. However, the film was delayed previously because of COVID-19 pandemic. He told the media that both, him and Katrina are busy with their respective work.

At the time, he also made a statement that the film will not be happening. But now he has made it affirm that Super Soldier will get a release soon, it just the matter of time.

In a statement, Ali added: “The film is very much happening, but I’m waiting for the right time to make the film. Right now, I’m also engaged with a few other films. When we find the right time and space and both of us are free, it will definitely go on the floor.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. She also has Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline opposite Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, reports India Today.

Meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar recently released his latest directorial film Blood Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.