Holly Willoughby shares photo with co-host Dermot O'Leary days after warning

This Morning star Holly Willoughby has shared a sweet photo with Dermot O'Leary nearly a week after she was warned over building friendship with fellow co-hosts as she returned to show after Phillip Schofield scandal
Taking to Instagram, Holly shared the photo with co-star Dermot O'Leary from the sets of the show.
In the picture, originally shared by Dermot on his Instagram handle, Holly and he are seen all smiling.
Dermot had shared the photo with caption, “Going into Wednesday like this”
Holly shared the photo with co-host nearly a week after she was warned by friendship therapist Zoe Clews that, “There is always an opportunity to build new friendships, the ending of one friendship, no matter how dramatic, certainly doesn’t have to dictate the quality and direction of new friendships.
“But I believe Holly would need to be careful to be seen not to be latching onto other presenters too quickly now when she was reportedly aloof and uninterested in them previously.”
