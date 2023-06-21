Kendall Jenner, rumoured boyfriend look happy as they enjoy dinner date at Sushi Park

Rumoured lovebirds Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny appeared in high spirits as they enjoyed dinner with friends at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old model looked stylish as she arrived wearing skin-tight snakeskin printed pants and a short-sleeved white T-Shirt.
The Los Angeles native wore light makeup, showing off her clear complexion, and styled her long brunette tresses straight over her shoulders with a middle part.
Bad Bunny wore a green and brown camouflage hat backward and donned a well-groomed beard, earrings, a gold watch, and a necklace.
The singer showed off his tattoos in a short-sleeved white shirt paired with white printed pants and shiny brown combat boots.
The Kardashians star was later seen exiting the restaurant alongside her boyfriend as she strutted her stuff through a parking area back to their car.
