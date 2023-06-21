Kourtney Kardashian offended Scott Disick by snubbing him on Father’s Day

File Footage

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Father’s Day and deliberately snubbed her ex and father of their kids, Scott Disick, from her social media tributes to offend him.

According to Daily Mail, the Flip It Like Disick star felt “disrespected” by the snub as it was a “jab in the heart” for him that the reality TV star forgot to mention his name in her post.

On Father’s Day, Kourtney dropped snaps of her husband Travis Barker and her own dad Robert Kardashian to celebrate them and did not mention Scott, with whom she shares three kids.

The Talentless founder took it to heart as an insider revealed that he was already “gutted” when Kourtney revealed her pregnancy with Travis on Father’s Day and then she added to his heartache by snubbing him in the tributes.

"What really was a jab in the heart was when Scott was with their kids yesterday and saw Kourtney’s Father’s Day post,” the source spilt to the publication.

“To mention Travis and her dad but leave the father of her own children out was completely disrespectful. She knows what an amazing father he is to their kids and she could have had at least an inkling of decency. He did not get a text message, phone call, nothing,” the insider added.

Another source doubled down on the claims, saying, "The way he is taking it all is with a little bit of unease and it is a little heartbreaking for him.”

“It just reiterates that what they had is really over. Granted, Scott knows that it has been several years since they broke up and they both have dated others and mostly moved on, but they still are forever linked because of their kids, and he sometimes romanticizes that they would someday get back together.

The source continued: “That isn’t going to happen, that isn’t a shock. It just kind of sucks for Scott right now to deal with it, since the whole world now knows. Kourtney also making the announcement during Father’s Day weekend really gutted him. He will get over it, but Scott is sad."



