John Goodman stuns fans with jaw-dropping physique after weight loss

Getty Images

Actor John Goodman stunned everyone at the 62nd Monte Carlo TV festival after his surprising body transformation, following a long weight loss journey since 2007.

His impressive physical appearance vowed the flashing cameras that couldn’t get enough of his healthy look.

The 70-year-old actor lost more than 200lb weight. He stood tall in cream chino and navy blazer combo while posing on the red carpet.

Getty Images

The actor never felt uncomfortable while talking about his eating habit and openly shared his love of food, reports Metro UK.

In an interview with People Magazine, he said, “A lot of energy is spent on figuring out what you’re going to eat next.”

John started his weight lose journey in 2007 by quitting drinking. He then hired the services of a fitness trainer that gained him biggest results.

In an interview with Howard Stern in 2016, John said, “I know that fitness is an ongoing process. I am taking it slow and just want to change my lifestyle.”

In an interview with ABC in 2017, he reflected on his previous initiatives of achieving a healthy lifestyle stating, “I would lose 60-70 lb and then just push myself back towards my old habits.”

He continued saying that he has reached the age where he can’t afford to sit still anymore. So, he decided to take it slowly this time.