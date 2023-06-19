Kendall Jenner marks Father’s Day with sweet throwback photos

On the occasion of Father's Day, Kendall Jenner shared a heartwarming message and pictures capturing a beautiful family moment with her father Caitlyn Jenner.
The 818 Tequila founder, 27, who recently enjoyed a casual lunch date with rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny, first shared three snaps of the former Olympic athlete, 73, showing off her water skiing skills in the past.
Towards the top of the first post, the supermodel sweetly penned, 'father's day,' followed by a white heart emoji and tagged Caitlyn.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum welcomed Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie, with ex-wife, Kris Jenner, during the course of their marriage which lasted from 1991 until their divorce was finalized in 2015.
Kris Jenner also jumped to her main Instagram page to share a tribute to 'all of the fathers in our lives.'
Antoinette Robertson embraces the opportunity to challenge stereotypes and bring Black joy to the horror
Prince Harry talked about his romance with Chelsy Davy and blamed press was the “main factor” in his breakup with...
Meghan Markle continues to think what would’ve happened if Prince Harry ‘hadn’t called it quits’
Prince Harry has just been put on blast for attempting to ‘sell private matters’ outside the Royal Family
Gerard Pique will reportedly marry Clara Chia Marti a year after parting ways from Shakira
Bruce Willis receives love on Father’s Day from wife Emma Heming Willis and ex Demi Moore