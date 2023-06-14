Chris Stapleton calls out heckler at concert, tells them to ‘get the hell out’

Chris Stapleton and wife Morgane called out heckler who booed them at their concert

At a recent concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts, country singer Chris Stapleton had to remove an audience member for heckling.

As per videos shared on Twitter by an attendee, someone in the crowd began booing Stapleton and his wife Morgane, who was also performing with him. In response, Morgane addressed the audience and called the heckling behavior "silly."

"These people paid good money to have a good time," said the Grammy winner, addressing the heckler directly. "You did too, and if this is what you think is a good time, get the hell out."

A video from the concert captures the moment when an unidentified man, likely the heckler, was escorted out of the amphitheater by security personnel.

Chris Stapleton is currently on his All-American Road Show Tour, which started in July and will continue until the end of October.

The tour includes stops in various cities, including Spokane, Denver, Baltimore, Nashville, Toronto, Memphis, Houston, Austin, and more, before concluding in Dallas on October 28th.

At the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards last month, the Starting Over hitmaker won the coveted Entertainer of the Year award.

During his acceptance speech, he dedicated the award to his wife Morgane and their five children: Ada, Waylon, Macon, Samuel, and an unnamed son. The country star has always been private about his personal life, and the couple has kept their family life out of the public eye.