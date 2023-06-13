Harry lauded for dedication to US army veterans as he attends Warrior Games

Prince Harry was lauded for his absolute dedication to veterans and the armed forces in general as he attended Defense Warrior Games Challenge in San Diego.



Hosted by the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, more than 200 wounded, ill, or injured warrior athletes competed in adaptive sports as part of their recovery journeys, highlighting their resiliency, dedication, and determination.

During his appearance, Harry expressed his desire to sit with Team Army member Master Sgt Michael Haley and his parents at sitting volleyball.+

The participants thanked the Duke of Sussex for his efforts to help the US army's wounded, ill and injured service member.

A large number of Americans praised the younger son of King Charles for supporting the US army's efforts to help its injured service members.

The Duke is respected by a large number of Americans for his humanitarian work, although some British tabloids don't miss any opportunity to attack him for one reason or another.



It was Prince Harry's first public appearance since he returned to the US after recording his testimony in London High Court against publisher of a newspaper accused of phone hacking.

Harry's is settled in the US with his wife Meghan Makrle and two children after stepping down as working member of the royal family.

The Duke last month visited the UK to attend the coronation of his father King Charles but his wife stayed in California with the couple's children.



