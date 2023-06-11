Nick Offerman shares his response to the third episode of The Last of Us

Nick Offerman has recently shared his response to the third episode of The Last of Us after reading the script.
“I read the part and I knew it was going to be trouble,” said Offerman in a new interview with The Guardian.
Offerman, who played as a survivalist Bill, continued, “I quickly shared it with my wife, Megan Mulally, for her opinion.”
“There was nothing to do but to ask Megan to read it,” he explained.
Offerman stated, “Because my options were either to say: ‘Honey, I just read a very good script that’s going to screw up the calendar for a month’, or say, ‘Will you please read this and let me know what you think?’”
“She read it and said: ‘Sorry buddy, you’re going to Calgary to shoot this show,’” disclosed the actor.
The Independent reported that the episode was believed to be one of the “best hours of television” in current years.
To this, Offerman was stunned at the praise and fan appreciation the episode received, adding, “I was quite taken aback at the Game of Thrones-level tsunami of approbation. Megan said she was going to start calling me ‘Episode Three Offerman’.”
Jane Fonda speaks up about climate crisis at the Tribeca Film Festival
The seventh installment in the "Transformers" franchise debuted in first place
Jennifer Lopez's "The Mother" becomes Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies of all time
They released the episode on the occasion of the group’s 10th anniversary
He enlisted on December 13th, 2022 and has left behind several scheduled content for his fans to enjoy
During the episode, the singer claimed that she would not be dyeing her hair blonde for five years