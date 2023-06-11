Sydney Film Festival shines spotlight on Jane Campion's cinematic legacy

Renowned filmmaker Jane Campion is being honored at the Sydney Film Festival, where her entire body of work is being showcased.

The retrospective includes all nine of her feature films, such as "Two Friends" and "The Power of the Dog," along with a selection of her short films.

Campion, known for her heartfelt and unconventional cinema, has had to overcome challenges as a female pioneer in a male-dominated industry.

During an on-stage interview with David Stratton, Campion discussed her early influences, including her open-minded parents and surrealist filmmaker Luis Bunuel.

She shared personal stories of her introduction to cinema, from watching Bunuel's "Belle de Jour" with her mother to experiencing controversial films like "Performance" with her father.

The conversation touched on Campion's struggles and triumphs, including the mixed response to her film "Sweetie" at the Cannes Film Festival. Despite setbacks, Campion expressed her love for the film, which she considers an intimate expression of herself.

The interview also explored various aspects of filmmaking, such as the relationship between filmmakers and critics, Campion's transition to television with "Top of the Lake," and her comfort zone as a director. Gender separation in the industry and the challenges faced by women filmmakers were recurring themes.

Bertucelli's documentary, "Jane Campion, the Cinema Woman," further highlighted the gender disparity in the film industry, including the limited number of women nominated for Best Director at the Oscars.

It also captured Campion as the sole woman among previous Palme d'Or winners, juxtaposed with Roman Polanski, a convicted sex offender.