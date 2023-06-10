Nicola Peltz slips her jaw-dropping curves into skintight catsuit

Nicola Peltz ensured all eyes were on her as she enjoyed a dinner date with Brooklyn Beckham in Los Angeles on Friday night.
The aspiring chef's better half, 28 — who he wed last year — made jaws drop as she rolled up to Avra restaurant in a sexy see-through catsuit.
It left little to the imagination with its figure-hugging design.
She strolled beside her husband, 24, in sky-high black vinyl boots while a tiny bra and underwear protected her modesty.
Brooklyn looked handsome in a navy blue blazer which he wore over a plain white tee.
Last week, Nicola shared some pictures with mother-in-law Victoria taken at the Elton John's gig they all attended after healing their 'feud'.
Earlier posts from the concert proved the 'feud' with her mother-in-law has finally thawed at Elton's last London show.
The complaints mainly focused on low audio levels during the opening scene
Johnny Depp 'happy' as he rings in 60th birthday a year after winning defamation case against ex Amber Heard
Pike sees narrating audiobooks as a natural extension of her acting career
They eventually started playing music together in 2019
Harry Styles avoiding serious relationships after parting ways with ex Oliva Wilde, insider
The strike, now on Day 39, has seen no progress from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers