Nicola Peltz slips her jaw-dropping curves into skintight catsuit

Nicola Peltz ensured all eyes were on her as she enjoyed a dinner date with Brooklyn Beckham in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The aspiring chef's better half, 28 — who he wed last year — made jaws drop as she rolled up to Avra restaurant in a sexy see-through catsuit.

It left little to the imagination with its figure-hugging design.

She strolled beside her husband, 24, in sky-high black vinyl boots while a tiny bra and underwear protected her modesty.

Brooklyn looked handsome in a navy blue blazer which he wore over a plain white tee.

Last week, Nicola shared some pictures with mother-in-law Victoria taken at the Elton John's gig they all attended after healing their 'feud'.

Earlier posts from the concert proved the 'feud' with her mother-in-law has finally thawed at Elton's last London show.