Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra make dazzling appearance in Italy

Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra dressed to impress in glamorous arrival for the glitzy opening of the Bulgari Hotel Roma in Italy on Thursday.

The glamourous diva, Zendaya known for her impeccable style and graceful presence, the actress, 26, set pulses racing in an eye-catching black sheer mesh bodysuit as she posed for snaps at the swanky launch.

With every photo, Zendaya effortlessly exudes allure, making her fans’ hearts skip a beat as she teamed her revealing one-piece with a matching black trouser suit with a white speckled print.

Meanwhile, Priyanka, 40 can also be seen striking poses that are not only enticing but also showcase her versatility as a true fashionista. These captivating pictures have undoubtedly left her fans swooning over her like never before arriving for the opening in a dramatic white feathered gown.

The dress boasted a plunging front and a daring thigh-split with a feathered trim, and she completed her outfit with a green jewelled necklace.

Adding a fun twist to her look, Priyanka styled her brunette tresses into cute long pigtails, with herself and Zendaya joined by fellow guest Lucia Silvestri.

Ahead of attending the launch, Priyanka and Zendaya were seen arriving at the hotel, with the actress sporting a far more low-key look.