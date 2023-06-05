Andy Cohen's daughter born via 'one of the first' surrogacy in New York

Andy Cohen has said that her daughter Lucy is one of the first surrogate babies in New York.

Appearing at the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Cohen said, "I wanted to have the baby in New York, or I wanted my surrogate to have the baby in New York. And so Lucy was one of the first surrogate babies born here."



The Bravo exec said that gestational surrogacy was prohibited in the state in 2020 but added he made efforts to help pass the bill.

The 55-year-old lauded then-Governor Andrew Cuomo, who "really made it happen" in the law's passing.

"But also, it was good because it gave me a lot more time to kind of get good at it with Ben," he added.

Meanwhile, according to the New York Department of Health, gestational surrogacy is markedly different from traditional surrogacy, where fertilization happens without surrogate eggs.

Earlier, Cohen weighed in on managing work and parenthood in his early fifties.

"Parenting has changed me in every way. I mean, I think my priorities have completely shifted. I think my sense of accomplishment has totally changed. And even just getting your kids breakfast and getting them out to school, when I drop him off at school, I'm like, 'You did it, dude! That was a rough two-and-a-half hours, you know?'"