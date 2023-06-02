Nick Cannon thinks Jamie Foxx will update about his health when he’s ready’

Nick Cannon has recently revealed Jamie Foxx will update his fans about his health when he’s ready.
Speaking to Extra TV on June 1, Nick said, “One thing I’ve always respected about how Jamie’s moved throughout his entire career, if you’ve noticed, he’s always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private.”
In April, Jamie was hospitalised for his unknown “medical condition”.
The Misfits actor continued, “You don’t ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he’s handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that.”
Nick pointed out, “I believe when he’s ready, he’s going to address the awaiting fans in the world [about his health scare] the way that only he can.”
When question whether Jamie suffered a stroke, Nick didn’t reveal much of his friend’s condition.
“I’m probably in the same boat as you in that same sense of just knowing that, you know, as a friend, just being as respectful as I can, I don’t pry,” remarked Berserk actor.
Nick added, “I don’t ask any other questions. And other than the information that’s given to me and, you know, what’s asked of me.”
Meanwhile, Nick replaced Jamie as the host of Beat Shazam.
