Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox once left fans in shock about their nuptials

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly left fans guessing about their marriage as they made a special appearance on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding special on Hulu in April.



Kelly and Fox, who set pulses racing with their latest outing in London, previously raised speculations that "they are already married."

Barker and Kourtney walked down the aisle in May 2022. The show, aired on April 13, gave an exclusive look inside the couple's lavish Italian wedding.



Megan's partner, in the video, can be seen speaking to the camera person, “Do you know where the girls are getting ready at? I’m just looking for my wife right now” referring to his fiance.

However, the couple's fans could not stop and began to speculate that "MGK and Fox are married", with one saying: "They have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony."

Another added: "Don't worry, they would make it public soon."

The third one chimed in: "I'm restless for the moment to capture in my camera."

MGK and Megan, who have given another chance to their relationship, were seen together in the UK. Kelly was seen putting her famous style on display during the night out with her partner MGK, looking sizzling in a white asymmetrical tank top with a see-through design. She paired it with studded black pants, accessorising with a coordinating handbag and platform heels.