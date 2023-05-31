KK's first death anniversary: A tribute to the legend

KK died 12 months ago due to heart attack while performing live in Kolkata

Krishnakumar Kunnath also known as KK passed away on May 31, 2022.

KK was a singer who had a global fan following, passed away suddenly 12 months ago. His songs always set a mood and have always remained constant may it be school, college or work life. Most of the generation grew up singing his songs.

His evergreen song Yaaron 1999 still gives nostalgia to many. KK’s songs transitioned from cassettes, CDs, Walkman to YouTube and many other streaming platforms.

The veteran singer sang many hit songs that people still croon to. In 2006, he lent his vocals for the song Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai from film Woh Lamhe. Later, he sang Alvida for the film Life in a Metro.

KK’s other super hit songs include: Dil Ibadat, Tadap Tadap, Khuda Jane, Labon Ko, Ankhon Mein Teri, Tu hi Meri Shab Hai, Zindagi Do Pal Ki, Tu Jo Mila and many more.

Besides singing in Bollywood films, the singer also lent his vocals for many television shows like Just Mohabbat, Hip Hip Hurray, Just Dance, Shaka Laka Boom Boom. He also sang the title track of Pakistani TV show The Ghost, reports Hindustan Times.

On May 31st, 2022, KK died suffering from a heart attack while performing live on stage in Kolkata. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but he was declared dead by the doctors upon his arrival.