Taylor Swift, Matty Healy taking their romance to next level by moving in together 

Taylor Swift and her beau Matty Healy are planning to movie in together just weeks after they started dating.
The new lovebirds are expected to move in together in New York so that they could work on the Anti-Hero singer’s next album.
Speaking to The Sun, an insider revealed that the musician has shipped out his favourite guitar effect pedals, audio interfaces, synths and MacBook Pro to set up home with Swift.
The source said that the `1975 frontman and Swift “are so loved up and want to spend as much time together as they can.”
“Matty has already told the 1975 team that he’ll be doing all the band demos in America for the foreseeable,” the insider added.
“He will work on his parts for their collaboration while she is on tour and has scheduled time to attend select shows to gather inspiration for her next album.”
Swift parted ways with Joe Alwyn in February 2023 following their six-week-long romance. Just weeks after their split, the singer sparked rumours that she is dating Healy.
“Matty is Joe 2.0 — her superstar status doesn’t faze him in the slightest,” the insider said.
Ever since news of Swift and Healy’s romance came out, there have been numerous concerns about his wild past from her fans.
Healy’s controversial history includes his addiction with heroin and prescription drugs, as well as some of his remarks that did not sit well with a lot of people.
He even misbehaved with fans during concerts which includes kissing fans and touching himself on stage, as per the publication.
Kaley Cuoco, who began dating partner Tom Pelphrey in April 2022 shared how ‘everything changed’ when she met him...
Vijay Varma, however, now feels he needs to stop playing such characters
Salma Hayek showers love on her husband of 14 years on his 61st birthday on social media
Tina Turner's former personal assistance shares funeral details a week after she passed away
Randeep Hooda is set to play Indian politician Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the next film
Miles Teller and his Keleigh previously starred in Taylor Swift’s music video in 2021