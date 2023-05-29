Taylor Swift, Matty Healy taking their romance to next level by moving in together

Taylor Swift and her beau Matty Healy are planning to movie in together just weeks after they started dating.

The new lovebirds are expected to move in together in New York so that they could work on the Anti-Hero singer’s next album.

Speaking to The Sun, an insider revealed that the musician has shipped out his favourite guitar effect pedals, audio interfaces, synths and MacBook Pro to set up home with Swift.

The source said that the `1975 frontman and Swift “are so loved up and want to spend as much time together as they can.”

“Matty has already told the 1975 team that he’ll be doing all the band demos in America for the foreseeable,” the insider added.

“He will work on his parts for their collaboration while she is on tour and has scheduled time to attend select shows to gather inspiration for her next album.”

Swift parted ways with Joe Alwyn in February 2023 following their six-week-long romance. Just weeks after their split, the singer sparked rumours that she is dating Healy.

“Matty is Joe 2.0 — her superstar status doesn’t faze him in the slightest,” the insider said.

Ever since news of Swift and Healy’s romance came out, there have been numerous concerns about his wild past from her fans.

Healy’s controversial history includes his addiction with heroin and prescription drugs, as well as some of his remarks that did not sit well with a lot of people.

He even misbehaved with fans during concerts which includes kissing fans and touching himself on stage, as per the publication.