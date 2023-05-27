Priyanka Chopra shares what advice she would give her younger self

Priyanka Chopra has recently shared what advice she would give her younger self after enduring ups and downs in life.



In a new interview with Filmfare for May cover, PeeCee said that she would like to see her younger self to “chill out” and not take small thing very seriously in life

“It’s not that bad. I used to take the smallest things very seriously,” confessed the 40-year-old.

The Quantico star continued, “I'm a Cancerian and I'm sensitive so I would go into my shell.”

PeeCee mentioned that she “used to get hurt emotionally”.

“It made it hard for me to get up and go to work because I used to feel such a burden after any failure or any kind of lost opportunity,” stated PeeCee.

Reflecting on her early acting career in Bollywood, the Baywatch actress shared, “I was a scared girl who came in and worked with some of the biggest stars, who I grew up watching on TV.”

Therefore, coming back to one “note” she would give to her younger self is that “you are going to be okay”.

“Smile a little more and enjoy the process,” remarked the Sky is Pink actress.

PeeCee pointed out that she’s a “prep-oriented girl”.

She added, “I do a lot of homework before I get into a show. So, I'll ask a million questions. I really want to know about my character.”

“I think about what I'm doing, and I'm very intentional about it,” concluded the actress.