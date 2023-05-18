Ed Sheeran takes second win with another lawsuit

English singer Ed Sheeran took another win as he beat the second lawsuit filed against him that claims he plagiarized Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On. The copyright lawsuit stated that there were too many similarities between the song and Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud.
The second case was carried out in the federal court in Manhattan, with the case being presided over by District Judge Louis Stanton. He dismissed the case, which was brought by Structured Asset Sales LLC, saying that the sections of Let’s Get It On that Sheeran allegedly plagiarized are far too common to be copyrighted.
The singer won another case over the two songs in this same court previously which was brought on by the heirs of co-writers that worked with Gaye on the song. After the win, Sheeran stated:
“I'm just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy. I am not and will not allow myself to be a piggy bank.”
He continued, adding: “I'm obviously very happy with the outcome of the case and it looks like I'm not having to retire from my day job after all. At the same time I'm unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all. We've spent the last eight years talking about two songs with dramatically different lyrics, melodies and four chords which are also different and used by songwriters every day all over the world.”
Shakira and Gisele Bündchen, who are both Latin, were tagged along with their kids, who are quite near in age
Kelly Rizzo sheds some light into the privilege she’s felt living with the late Bob Saget, on his 67th birthday
Eddie Murphy will be following in Peter Sellers’ footsteps who was in the original Pink Panther
Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian are not romantically involved despite speculations, insider
Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley ended up settling their legal battle over late Lisa Marie Presley’s trust
Kylie Jenner sparked romance rumours with Timothee Chalamet months after split form Travis Scott