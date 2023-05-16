Meghan Markle becomes 'one of the most powerful and influential women in the world'?

Meghan Markle, who posed for charity and dined with Hollywood stars this week, has been honoured with the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award.

The Duchess of Sussex's appearance in in New York Tuesday night on the foundation's 50th anniversary is her first public event since she skipped the coronation of her father-in-law King Charles III earlier this month.



Prince Harry's wife is set to accept US 'racial inequity' award tonight. The Duchess will be described as 'one of the most powerful and influential women in the world' and collect an award for being a 'feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity, and global role model'.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mom will receive a top prize from activist Gloria Steinem in honour of her 'global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls'.

Other winners include Black Lives Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown. Both women will be welcomed as 'incredible leaders' with 'many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world.'

Reacting to the big development, royal expert Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily royal podcast, said: 'I guarantee you a million dollars she's going to demand that she's referred to as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, upon receiving this award...

The expert went on saying: 'The irony is that she's receiving this feminism award, demanding that she's referred to as a duchess, which is a title that you only receive by marrying a duke'.

TalkTV host Cristo Foufas also spoke of the move, saying: "This is a feminist changemaker award. These are people who have really plowed a path for women. Meghan marrying into a massively well-known family with a husband who is a prince. Nothing says feminism like that, does it?"