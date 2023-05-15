Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage reportedly in a bad state

The couple only married in June last year, but it seems there is trouble in paradise

American pop star Britney Spears’ relationship with husband Sam Aghari has taken a dark turn, according to reports. The couple only married in June last year, but it seems there is trouble in paradise.

According to TMZ, things have gotten so bad between the two that Britney was pushed to the point of getting physical with the model. The report further states that there have been several screaming matches, with security being forced to intervene at multiple points.

What’s more, Sam is reportedly never at their shared home anymore, choosing to spend his time elsewhere. This news comes a short time before the release of Britney’s documentary, set to release on May 15th.

The singer posted a comment about relationships on her Instagram recently, which some fans think is hinting at her own marriage. “'In every relationship there's the person who falls asleep instantly and the other person who lies awake wondering how that's even possible.”

Rumors of their marital trouble took off last month when they were both spotted sans their wedding rings. However, according to reports from the Daily Mail, the situation between the couple is quite alright.

“All is good. Sam is working on a project and she is on a vacation with [manager] Cade [Hudson].”