'Pump Rules' star wants Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss to date

Katie Maloney shared her views about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss on Andy Cohen show

By Web Desk
May 15, 2023
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair scandal created a mess at Vanderpump Rules that was far from over, despite two months passing.

Now, Katie Maloney, also a friend of Ariana Madix, argued for the scandalous duo to start dating.

Though the 36-year-old has a rocky relationship with the rockstar, she also exchanged heated words with the 28-year-old in the recent Vanderpump Rules episode.

But appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 36-year-old took a different line when asked whether she thought the duo "are in love today."

"I don't know what they're doing," she responded, "but I still think maybe they should give it a shot 'cause they've blown up their lives and may as well."

Interestingly, Maloney is not the first reality show member to call on the scandalous pair to form a relationship.

Earlier month, Leviss's former fiancé James Kennedy also presented similar views.

"In a weird way, I hope [they'll make it]," Kennedy said.

"Because, like, just think about the dreams they're going to have in each other's bed — all this traumatic ** they're going to go through I mean, it's just like, as a couple, If they survive each other and go through it, *** hats off because, could you imagine?"