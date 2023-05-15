'Pump Rules' star wants Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss to date

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair scandal created a mess at Vanderpump Rules that was far from over, despite two months passing.
Now, Katie Maloney, also a friend of Ariana Madix, argued for the scandalous duo to start dating.
Though the 36-year-old has a rocky relationship with the rockstar, she also exchanged heated words with the 28-year-old in the recent Vanderpump Rules episode.
But appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 36-year-old took a different line when asked whether she thought the duo "are in love today."
"I don't know what they're doing," she responded, "but I still think maybe they should give it a shot 'cause they've blown up their lives and may as well."
Interestingly, Maloney is not the first reality show member to call on the scandalous pair to form a relationship.
Earlier month, Leviss's former fiancé James Kennedy also presented similar views.
"In a weird way, I hope [they'll make it]," Kennedy said.
"Because, like, just think about the dreams they're going to have in each other's bed — all this traumatic ** they're going to go through I mean, it's just like, as a couple, If they survive each other and go through it, *** hats off because, could you imagine?"
