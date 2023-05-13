Keke Palmer break silence on wanting ‘MeToo’ consequences in the music industry

Famed actor Keke Palmer has just broken down her thoughts about the MeToo movement, and its ‘dire need’ in the music industry.

Palmer weighed in on everything during her interview with People magazine.

The converastion started when she attempted to weigh in on the ‘differences’ between the acting and music industry, as we;; as the ‘total lack’ of any consequences in the landscape.

She was also quoted saying, “I think that's the point. It hasn't happened in music, and it should. Bad s— happens in all industries, obviously, but specifically entertainment.”

“We know bad things happen in all of them, but it's almost like the acting world represents a union and the music industry represents non-union.”

“It's happening in the actor world but eventually, it's going to come to a damn halt. Somebody's going to get called out. Something's going to happen. At some point, we're going to come to some kind of understanding.”

At the moment, “with music, it's like everybody is being paid, and everybody's a crooked cop. So, it seems like nothing will ever really come to a head.”