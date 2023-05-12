Prince Harry looking ‘very, very uncomfortable’ amid ‘teenage regression’

Experts believe Prince Harry’s bid to ‘hurry home’ proves what the world saw during his ‘on camera regressive stint’.



These claims and accusations have been issued by royal commentator and biographer Angela Levin.

She believes Prince Harry ‘regressed’ into a ‘silly teenager’ as King Charles’ Coronation went on.

She was also quoted telling Sky News host Paul Murray about Prince Harry’s “blatantly apparent discomfort” during the ceremony.

Ms Levin was quoted saying, “I think he was very, very uncomfortable, I think he felt very strange that he was there by himself.”

Especially considering his decision to “Rush off immediately without even having the time to say congratulations to his father and his brother is just hopeless really.”