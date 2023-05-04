Meghan Markle left King Charles ‘crushed’ with surprise announcement

file footage

Meghan Markle is said to have left King Charles ‘crushed’ when she and Prince Harry informed him of their decision to go public with their romance just 20 minutes before announcing it to the world in 2017, two royal authors have claimed.

As per Mirror UK, the then-Prince Charles was due to meet the King of Bahrain when the now-Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to confirm their relationship in the media, leaving the monarch worried that his ‘delicate’ tour of Bahrain would be ‘overshadowed’.

In their book Finding Freedom, royal experts and authors Omid Scobie and Caroline Durand claimed that King Charles was actually given just a 20 minutes heads-up before Harry and Meghan released their official statement confirming their relationship.

“It was a critical moment that had been in the works for months. A statement from Kensington Palace condemning the Press and, in the same breath, confirming Harry’s new girlfriend would all but eliminate coverage of Prince Charles's tour of the Gulf,” Scobie and Durand claimed in their book.

They further wrote: “The team at Clarence House, which had spent months putting together Prince Charles' tour in the hopes that it would be covered significantly, was crushed.”

In the same book, Scobie and Durand also claimed that following the announcement, Prince Harry was “poised for an outright war with the media” and even cut off some pals for ‘gossiping’ about Meghan.