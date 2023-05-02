Emma Watson reveals why she took a break from acting

Emma Watson has recently reflected on why she stepped away from acting.



Speaking to The Financial Times on the launch of Renais gin, Watson revealed she wasn’t “very happy” which is why, she stopped taking on new roles after finishing Little Women in 2018.

“I think I felt a bit caged,” said the Harry Potter star.

Watson further stated, “The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn't have very much control over.”

“To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, ‘How does this align with your viewpoint?’” explained the 33-year-old.

The Beauty and the Beast actress mentioned that she found it “difficult” to be the “spokesperson” for things where she never got the opportunity to be “involved in the process”.

“I was held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating, because I didn't have a voice, I didn't have a say,” remarked the actress.

Watson added that if she “ever got flak” over any project, she could say, “’Yes, I screwed up, it was my decision, I should have done better’”.

When asked whether she would act again, Watson responded, “Yes. I am happy to sit and wait for the next right thing. I love what I do. It’s finding a way to do it where I don’t have to fracture myself into different faces and people.”

“And I just don’t want to switch into robot mode anymore,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Watson is all set to direct a music video for a musician who she won’t name.