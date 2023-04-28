PTI leader Farrukh Habib barred from travelling to Dubai

Farrukh Habib talking to media on Arpil 1, 2022. — APP

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has stopped former state minister and senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Farrukh Habib from flying abroad, sources told Geo News on Friday.

According to the sources, Habib was headed to Dubai on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) when the agency barred him.

Airport sources told the TV channel: "He was stopped because his name was on the stop list."

Habib also evaded FIA's attempt to "arrest" him and left the airport.

'Fascism at its peak'

Later, the PTI leader took to Twitter to express his outrage and said that he was visiting a family member who is undergoing liver transplant surgery abroad.

Adding that "fascism is at its peak", he said they have my hand carry and passport.



Yesterday, An anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended the pre-arrest bails of PTI leaders — including Habib, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar, former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid — till May 6 in Zaman Park clashes cases.

During the hearing, the court was informed that Habib and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema did not join the investigation.



After the counsel for PTI leaders argued that they had challenged the formation of the JIT.

The court remarked that challenging the JIT was not linked with recording statements. The court then directed Habib and Cheema to join the investigation and extended their interim bail.