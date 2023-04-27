 
close
Thursday April 27, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kelly Clarkson believes 'spanking' her kids is not so bad

Kelly Clarkson talks about her parenting approach to spanking kids

By Web Desk
April 27, 2023
Kelly Clarkson believes spanking her kids is not so bad

Kelly Clarkson is not against spanking her kids when needed, she admits.

Speaking on Atlanta Radio station 94.1 in 2018, the host shared: "I'm not above a spanking, which people aren't necessarily into.

"I don't mean hitting her hard, I just mean a spanking."

Sharing about her own childhood, she added: "My parents spanked me, and I did fine in life, and I feel fine about it, and I do that as well.

"That's a tricky thing, when you're out in public, because then people are like, they think that's wrong or something, but I find nothing wrong with a spanking."

Kelly Clarkson shares two children with ex Brandon Blackstock.