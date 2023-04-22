Shah Rukh Khan greets 'sea of fans' around Mannat on 'Eid': See video

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in 'Jawan' directed by Atlee

Shah Rukh is the King of Bollywood for a reason as he never disappoints his fans when it comes to meet and greet.

As usual, a sea of fans was gathered around his Mannat residence today in Mumbai waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor. SRK fulfilled their wish by appearing on his balcony.

The actor waved and sent flying kisses to them and also wished thema a Happy Ied. He was dressed up in casual clothes but still looked dapper as always.

Pathaan actor wore a white t-shirt with black cargo pants. He wore a pair of white shoes and completed his look with cool shades.

As soon as Khan appeared at the balcony, fans could not control their excitement and started shouting and screaming his name out loud to show their affection for the superstar.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently starred in film Pathaan that turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. He is currenlty busy shooting for Jawan. Moreover, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the kitty, reports Pinkvilla.

