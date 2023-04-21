Meghan Markle becomes target of new campaign

Meghan Markle has become target of a new online campaign, with her critics saying she was seen smoking in her Netflix documentary.

She was accused of smoking in the opening scene of the documentary in which she and her husband Prince Harry opened up about their their marriage and their decision to step down as working royals.

Some royal fans are claiming that Meghan Markle has taken up smoking after a clip surfaced online.

Some of them said they saw a puff of smoke waft up from her hand in the opening scene of the documentary.

The claims seem to be incorrect as the scene did not show any sign of smoke in the video.

One user slowed the video and shared it on Twitter to corroborate her claim but no smoke can be seen in the slow version of the clip either.

Most of the people, who made the claim, did not care to explain why would she smoke in her Netflix documentary which was aimed at sharing their story and supposed to make them emerge as a good couple.

In the video, the Duchess of Sussex breaks down in tears as she says: "I just really want to get to the other side of all this. I don't really know what to say anymore.

"Unfortunately, in us standing for something, they are destroying us."