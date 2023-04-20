Supreme Court resumes hearing on pleas seeking polls on same date

A policeman walks past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad in this undated photo. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court resumed on Thursday, the hearing on separate pleas seeking elections of National and provincial assemblies of the country on the same date.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence moved the top court seeking elections across the country on the same date and requested the court to withdraw its order directing Punjab polls on May 14.

Before the top court took up the plea yesterday, two more pleas had been filed seeking polls across the country simultaneously.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial summoned all the political parties at today's hearing and asked the government for assurances on talks between political parties.

“If the political parties come together, the court can make room for them and change the date of elections. If not, the elections will be conducted on May 14” the CJP said, adding: “This matter should not be prolonged.”

More to follow...